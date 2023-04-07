WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

902 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Trinity, Houston,

Angelina and Polk Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 915 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding will slowly decrease for

the next several days.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 14.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2

feet tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.2 feet on 03/12/2012.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

