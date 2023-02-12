WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

756 PM CST Sun Feb 12 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 800 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several

days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded.

Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing

both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can

become swift and turbulent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 163.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday was 164.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 162.2 feet Friday

evening.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooding of low river bottoms with

secondary roadways along with picnic and recreational areas

becoming inundated as well. Ranchers should move cattle and

equipment to higher ground.

- At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.

ending at 7:15 PM CST Sunday was 16.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7

feet early tomorrow afternoon.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

16.9 feet on 04/15/2017.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

- At 6:46 PM CST Sunday the stage was 24.7 feet.

ending at 6:46 PM CST Sunday was 24.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall but remain

above flood stage through the week.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Sun 6 pm CST 24.6 24.6 24.6

