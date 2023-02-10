WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

901 PM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Diboll affecting Angelina, Polk, Houston,

Trinity and Tyler Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect

flooded boat ramps and trails.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 12.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 PM CST Friday was 12.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Wednesday

evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.1 feet on 04/14/1967.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

