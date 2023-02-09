WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1011 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties.

For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,

Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect a couple of flooded barns. Also

expect water to overflow the bridge approaches to Farm to Market

Highway 1804 between Hoard and Lindale. Expect several hundred

acres of flooded pasturelands next to the river both upstream and

downstream. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.7 feet

Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.8 feet on 05/03/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock

and equipment to higher ground.

- At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.9 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5

feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood

stage Monday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

18.6 feet on 03/22/2012.

