WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 709 PM CST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Franklin and Titus Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the White Oak Creek Near Talco. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Sunday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.2 feet Friday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood