AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Shreveport LA 307 PM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...Elements of heavy rainfall are exiting our Parishes... ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas has been allowed to expire a few hours early. While, we will see some additional rainfall this evening and overnight, it will be much lighter in coverage with just a couple of tenths at most. However, there is still a chance a line in the trough may sit briefly and required an urban and small stream for a couple of hours, but this should be rather isolated if at all.