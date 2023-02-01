WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1042 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and

Rusk Counties.

For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0

feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage

early Friday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.0 feet on 12/15/2015.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber

resources.

- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 14.0 feet

early Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

14.1 feet on 04/16/2017.

