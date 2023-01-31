WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

811 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and

Nacogdoches Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the

lower Angelina River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 162.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 162.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.6

feet Thursday morning. It will then rise to 162.8 feet early

Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

- At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.5 feet.

ending at 7:15 PM CST Tuesday was 18.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river will fluctuate around flood stage into

Thursday. It will fall below flood stage late Thursday

evening.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.8 feet on 04/06/1992.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 18.5 Tue 7 pm CST 18.1 18.4 15.8

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...San Bernard River Near East Bernard.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the

vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated.

Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins.

- At 8:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 17.6 feet.

ending at 8:00 PM CST Tuesday was 17.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Sunday

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

17.5 feet on 01/25/2019.

East Bernard 17.0 17.6 Tue 8 pm CST 16.2 15.3 14.8

* WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water

escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage.

- At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.7 feet.

ending at 7:15 PM CST Tuesday was 20.7 feet.

late tonight and continue falling to 14.7 feet Sunday

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

20.7 feet on 05/12/2019.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Menard Creek

Rye 20.0 20.7 Tue 7 pm CST 19.0 17.9 16.8

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected

through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the

form of freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation could be

moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter

to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher

amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Accumulation of ice on roadways, bridges and

overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from today

through Wednesday night. A few power outages and damage to

trees will also be possible due to the ice accumulations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event with

temperatures below freezing and several rounds of freezing

precipitation. Travel conditions will remain very hazardous and

will likely only get worse on Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in

the form of freezing rain with some sleet possible as well.

The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total

ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are

possible, with localized higher amounts.

* WHERE...West Central Texas.

* WHEN...The Winter Storm Warning has been extended, and is now

in effect until 6 AM CST Thursday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather