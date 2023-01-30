WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 250 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, sleet, and drizzle, will increase and spread over the western sections of East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma this afternoon and tonight, which will result in potentially significant icing through the overnight hours. While temperatures may near or briefly exceed freezing Tuesday, additional areas of rain and freezing rain are expected to develop and spread across the Warning area Tuesday and Tuesday night, with additional significant icing possible. Additional ice accumulations between one quarter and one third of an inch will be possible through Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and overpasses could become slick resulting in travel impacts this morning. Significant impacts to travel may begin as early as later today but especially this evening into the overnight hours. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will be possible mainly over the northern half of Cherokee County this evening through Tuesday morning. While temperatures should climb back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon, additional rain mixed with freezing rain will be possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, resulting in light icing accumulations. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Cherokee County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather