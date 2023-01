WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

313 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The back edge of the overnight snowfall has lifted away to the

Northeast into central Arkansas.

