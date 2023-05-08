WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

857 PM CDT Mon May 8 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR BROWN COUNTY...

At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Early and

Lake Brownwood, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...

Brownwood and Early around 910 PM CDT.

Camp Bowie around 915 PM CDT.

Zephyr around 925 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Indian

Creek, Owens and Thrifty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SMITH COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL WOOD COUNTY...

At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden, or

just north of Mineola, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Mineola, Quitman, Golden, Lake Fork Reservoir and Alba.

At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownwood,

moving south at 30 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Brownwood, Early, Lake Brownwood.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

Brookesmith around 920 PM CDT.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

