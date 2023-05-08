WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

712 PM CDT Mon May 8 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CALLAHAN AND SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES...

At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located from Eula to

Dudley, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Oplin around 725 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Kirby

Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hawkins, or

14 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 5 mph. Another

severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Gladewater, and

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gladewater, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, Liberty City,

Winona, Warren City and Red Springs.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTY...

At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheldon, or

near Cloverleaf, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include...

Northern Pasadena, Deer Park, Cloverleaf, Highlands, Channelview,

Barrett, Crosby, East Houston, Lake Houston Dam, Lake Houston,

Houston Ship Channel, San Jacinto State Park, Hunterwood, Sheldon,

Northshore, El Dorado / Oates Prairie, East Little York / Homestead

and southeastern Atascocita.

If on or near Lake Houston, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

Southeastern Schleicher County in west central Texas...

Northwestern Kimble County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Menard County in west central Texas...

Northeastern Sutton County in west central Texas...

* At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Camp Sol Mayer, or 7 miles southeast of Fort Mckavett, and is

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Fort Mckavett around 815 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp Sol

Mayer.

