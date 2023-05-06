WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 6, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

943 PM CDT Sat May 6 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY...

At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indian Creek,

or near Camp Bowie, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Brown County, including the following locations...

Indian Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN CALLAHAN COKE

COLEMAN COOKE FISHER

HASKELL JACK JONES

MONTAGUE NOLAN RUNNELS

SHACKELFORD STEPHENS TAYLOR

THROCKMORTON WISE YOUNG

_____

