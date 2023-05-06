WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 6, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Callahan County in west central Texas...

Central Shackelford County in west central Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mccarty Lake,

or 7 miles southwest of Albany, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Albany around 640 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mccarty

Lake and Us-283 Near The Callahan-Shackelford County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

* Tornado Warning for...

Northwestern Brown County in west central Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Byrds, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

May around 650 PM CDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN ARCHER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES...

At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dundee, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Holliday, Dundee, Mankins, Lake Kickapoo, and Lake Diversion.

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

* At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake

Diversion, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Iowa Park, Electra, and Harrold.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather