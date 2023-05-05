WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

530 PM CDT Fri May 5 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, San Saba.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 528 PM CDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms with very heavy

rain repeatedly developing over southern San Saba County.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected through 630

PM. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in

the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Cherokee, Chappel and Bend.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, County Road 343 crossing

Cherokee Creek and County Road 432 crossing Cherokee Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather