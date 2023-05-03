WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

654 PM CDT Wed May 3 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jones

and northeastern Fisher Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Roby, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hamlin, Mccaulley, Sylvester, Neinda, The Intersection Of Us-

180 And Ranch Road 126 and Hitson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3277 9994 3267 10032 3285 10044 3296 10024

3296 10011

TIME...MOT...LOC 2354Z 240DEG 9KT 3279 10030

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN AND EAST CENTRAL DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stratford,

moving east southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Stratford.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

