_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

529 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTHEASTERN COLEMAN...NORTHEASTERN

MCCULLOCH AND NORTHWESTERN SAN SABA COUNTIES...

At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mercury, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Placid around 535 PM CDT.

Mercury and Winchell around 540 PM CDT.

Elm Grove around 555 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Milburn

and Hall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL COMANCHE COUNTY...

At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near De Leon, or 12

miles north of Comanche, moving east at 35 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR DE LEON AND NORTHEAST COMANCHE

COUNTY.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Emergency management.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

De Leon, Proctor Lake, Comyn, Downing, Proctor, Rucker, Van Dyke,

Beattie and Duster.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and

north central Texas.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Mills County in central Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Camp Bowie, or 12 miles south of Brownwood, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Mullin around 610 PM CDT.

Goldthwaite around 630 PM CDT.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT.

_____

