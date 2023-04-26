WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 354 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CALLAHAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Texas. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, 111, AND 112... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 055. * WIND...West to northwest winds at 25 to 30 MPH and gusts 35 to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather