WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN CALLAHAN COUNTY...

At 321 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baird, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Putnam around 335 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I-20

Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 304 and 323.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Armstrong County through 400 PM CDT...

At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wayside, or 20 miles southwest of Claude, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wayside.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3494 10162 3507 10129 3475 10127 3475 10162

TIME...MOT...LOC 2026Z 270DEG 16KT 3485 10154

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

