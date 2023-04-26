WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

214 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN HASKELL...NORTHWESTERN SHACKELFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN

THROCKMORTON COUNTIES...

At 213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Big Country Baptist Assembly, or 8 miles northeast of Lueders, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Haskell, northwestern Shackelford and southwestern

Throckmorton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 315 AM CDT.

* At 216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Frankston, or

16 miles west of Jacksonville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Jacksonville, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese,

Lake Palestine, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney,

Teaselville and Concord.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather