WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

540 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLEMAN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCCULLOCH AND WESTERN SAN SABA COUNTIES...

At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Us-

190 Near The Mcculloch-

San Saba County Line, or 8 miles southeast of Rochelle, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...

Sloan around 555 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Spring

Creek, Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-

San Saba County Line, Locker and Hall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather