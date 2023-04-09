WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Nolan County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Fisher County in west central Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hobbs, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Roby around 550 PM CDT.

Longworth around 600 PM CDT.

Sweetwater around 615 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gannon,

Lake Sweetwater, Camp Boothe Oaks, Busby and Capitola.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 235 and 257.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Knox County in northern Texas...

* At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of

Crowell, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather