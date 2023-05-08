WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Norman OK

1103 PM CDT Sun May 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern Texas, including the following

county, Knox.

* WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream

flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1101 PM CDT, Although the rain has ended, areas of high

water and flooded roadways will continue. Overflowing poor

drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the

advisory area. A total of 5 to 6 inches of rain fell across

the area earlier in the evening.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Benjamin, Rhineland and Truscott.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather