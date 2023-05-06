WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 6, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Foard County in northern Texas...

East central Knox County in northern Texas...

Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Springs,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Seymour, Red Springs, and Lake Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nolan

and southern Fisher Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Capitola, or 9 miles northeast of Wastella, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Roby, Sylvester, Longworth, Gannon, Busby and Capitola.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3247 10051 3260 10066 3282 10043 3268 10016

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 225DEG 22KT 3260 10052

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Knox County

through 545 PM CDT...

At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rochester, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Munday, Knox City, Benjamin, and Rhineland.

LAT...LON 3340 9999 3362 9989 3351 9956 3340 9965

TIME...MOT...LOC 2209Z 211DEG 25KT 3329 9992

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND EAST CENTRAL COLEMAN COUNTIES...

At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grosvenor,

moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Grosvenor around 515 PM CDT.

Burkett around 535 PM CDT.

Cross Cut around 545 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Thrifty.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather