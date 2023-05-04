WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

528 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAYLOR COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL ARCHER COUNTY...

At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Kickapoo,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, and Lake Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR CENTRAL COTTLE COUNTY...

At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paducah, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Paducah.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern

Runnels Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Crews, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Winters, Novice, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Goldsboro, Lake Winters

Lake, Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line and Lake Coleman.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3182 9991 3198 9997 3223 9945 3194 9929

TIME...MOT...LOC 2231Z 250DEG 24KT 3194 9979

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather