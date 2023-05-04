WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

437 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Baylor

County through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seymour, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seymour, Mabelle, and southern Lake Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3356 9938 3369 9939 3375 9899 3352 9897

TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 265DEG 28KT 3361 9931

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

