AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Norman OK

657 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma, including the following

county, Tillman. Portions of northern Texas, including the

following counties, Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita

and Wilbarger.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 657 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Vernon, Electra, Grayback, Lake Kemp, Lockett, Oklaunion,

Mabelle, Harrold, Lake Diversion, Thalia, Dundee, Vera, Lake

Kickapoo, Gilliland, Rayland and Haynesville.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Northern Cottle County.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

Water over roadways.

- At 700 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing moderate to

heavy rain due to slow-moving showers and thunderstorms.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over

the area. This additional rain will result in the

continuation of minor flooding.

Swearingen and Cee Vee.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

