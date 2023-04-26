WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Norman OK 657 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma, including the following county, Tillman. Portions of northern Texas, including the following counties, Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 657 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Vernon, Electra, Grayback, Lake Kemp, Lockett, Oklaunion, Mabelle, Harrold, Lake Diversion, Thalia, Dundee, Vera, Lake Kickapoo, Gilliland, Rayland and Haynesville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Northern Cottle County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. Water over roadways. - At 700 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continuing moderate to heavy rain due to slow-moving showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in the continuation of minor flooding. Swearingen and Cee Vee. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather