SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 420 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...WEST CENTRAL WILBARGER AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES... At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Quanah, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Quanah, Chillicothe, and Medicine Mound. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.