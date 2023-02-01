WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 258 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather