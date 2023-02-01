WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

354 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of up to two

tenths of an inch across parts of southern Oklahoma with up to

one tenth of an inch in central Oklahoma.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southwest and western

Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions are possible, especially on

bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call

8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions

call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations over one-quarter of

an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Oklahoma and

northern Texas.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be difficult.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with mainly freezing rain expected.

Ice accumulations from freezing rain may approach one-quarter

of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

