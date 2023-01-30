WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 858 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet accumulation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather