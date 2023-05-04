WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

148 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF

10% OR LESS, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH

FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS,

AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern

Culberson County.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon

* WINDS...West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI...5 to 6 or critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow quickly into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

