SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

815 PM CDT Tue May 2 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Glasscock

and southeastern Midland Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 815 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Greenwood, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Spraberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3171 10191 3188 10197 3202 10161 3177 10151

TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 252DEG 14KT 3182 10186

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

