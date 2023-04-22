WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

117 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening to 9 AM CDT /8 AM

MDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

