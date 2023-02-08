WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 152 PM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast wind 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by recent excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Texas, including the following counties, Delta, Fannin, Hunt and Lamar. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas continues across the advisory area. Some low-water crossings may briefly become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated some scattered areas of light to moderate rain still upstream and expected to move across the advisory area through late afternoon. EMs have indicated Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas are still experiencing minor flooding across the advisory area. Additional rainfall amounts of a quarter of an inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paris, Bonham, Commerce, Reno, Leonard, Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Celeste, Ector, Roxton, Dodd City, Crockett Lake, Coffee Mill Lake, Bonham State Park, Sumner, Lake Gibbons, Lake Bonham, Klondike, Lake Crook and Pat Mayse Lake. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather