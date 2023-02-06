WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

130 PM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

