WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

136 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected.

Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm

Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations up

to one quarter of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Midland, Glasscock,

Upton and Reagan Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST

Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Light icing of bridges and overpasses may create hazardous

driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.

* WHAT...Light glaze of ice expected.

* WHERE...Dawson and Martin Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. Light icing of bridges and overpasses may create

hazardous driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

