WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 133 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM CST \/9 AM MST\/ this morning to 7 PM CST \/6 PM MST\/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather