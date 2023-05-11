WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 11, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

501 AM CDT Thu May 11 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Childress and northeastern Hall Counties through 530 AM CDT...

At 501 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Memphis, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Memphis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3473 10013 3456 10050 3473 10065 3475 10062

3475 10014

TIME...MOT...LOC 1001Z 239DEG 19KT 3472 10049

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

