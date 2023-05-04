WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

519 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL COTTLE COUNTY...

At 518 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paducah, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Paducah and Swearingen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL EDWARDS AND

EASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

south central Texas.

