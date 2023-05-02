WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 720 PM CDT Tue May 2 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN COCHRAN...TERRY...SOUTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND YOAKUM COUNTIES... At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Bronco to 3 miles northeast of Plains to 3 miles north of Seagraves, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Brownfield, Denver City, Plains, Sundown, Bronco, Tokio, Lehman, and Wellman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather