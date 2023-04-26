WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1021 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility AS LOW AS 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Motley, Cottle, Dickens, King, Kent and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather