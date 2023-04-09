WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

718 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK COUNTY...

At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lubbock South

Plains Mall, or over Lubbock, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 712 PM CDT, half dollar size

hail was observed in central Lubbock.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Wolfforth, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Texas Tech University,

Downtown Lubbock and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather