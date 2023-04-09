WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

517 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN PARMER AND SOUTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES...

At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Lazbuddie, or 11 miles north of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Parmer and southwestern Castro Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENT COUNTY...

At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest

of Rotan, or 20 miles south of Jayton, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

southeastern Kent County.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR FISHER COUNTY...

At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudd, or 10

miles north of Hobbs, moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

This severe storm will be near...

Rotan around 535 PM CDT.

Hobbs around 540 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us-

180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON...WEST

CENTRAL TILLMAN AND NORTH CENTRAL WILBARGER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However, small

hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

