WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1013 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

CST THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations between two

tenths and three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree

limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power

outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be

nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

Freezing precipitation has ended. Travel on roadways may still be

hazardous as temperatures remain below freezing.

