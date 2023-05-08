WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

328 PM CDT Mon May 8 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTH

CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN AND WEST CENTRAL ORANGE

COUNTIES...

At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Beaumont, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Jefferson, southeastern Hardin and west central Orange

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas...

Central Waller County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 330 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Island,

or near Prairie View, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Prairie View, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island and Monaville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

