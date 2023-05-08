WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

159 PM CDT Mon May 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tyler

and northwestern Hardin Counties through 230 PM CDT...

At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wildwood, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Kountze, Warren, Thicket, Wildwood, Votaw, Honey Island and Village

Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3049 9454 3060 9456 3066 9438 3035 9429

3036 9469 3049 9473

TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 264DEG 16KT 3047 9451

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Colorado County through 230 PM CDT...

Weimar, or 7 miles southeast of Schulenburg, moving northeast at 20

mph.

Columbus and Weimar.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2983 9668 2975 9652 2953 9674 2958 9679

2958 9684 2959 9684 2959 9683 2961 9684

2963 9687

TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 212DEG 15KT 2964 9679

