WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1039 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas... Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 24.3 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 23.6 Wed 9 am CDT 24.1 24.2 24.2 _____