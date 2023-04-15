WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana...

Northeastern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Mayflower, or 10 miles west of Toledo Bend Dam, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Leesville, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam and Hornbeck.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

If on or near Toldo Bend Lake, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY...

At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Campbellton,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Atascosa County.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

Northwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Campbellton,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Esseville and Whitsett.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 71 and 83.

US Highway 281 near mile marker 618.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 141 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

FAYETTE GONZALES

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GONZALES AND LA GRANGE.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

DEWITT KARNES LAVACA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CUERO, HALLETTSVILLE,

AND KARNES CITY.

The National Weather Service has cancelled Severe Thunderstorm

Watch 141 for the following areas

In Texas this cancels 6 counties

In southeast Texas

Grimes Houston Madison

Trinity Walker Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Crockett, Groveton,

Huntsville, Madisonville, Navasota, and Trinity.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 141 remains valid until midnight CDT

tonight for the following areas

In Texas this watch includes 15 counties

In south central Texas

Jackson

Austin Brazoria Chambers

Colorado Fort Bend Galveston

Harris Liberty Matagorda

Montgomery Polk San Jacinto

Waller Wharton

This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City,

Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus,

Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo,

First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado,

Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty,

Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu,

Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View,

Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City,

The Woodlands, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather