WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas...

Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ebenezer,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Ebenezer, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...

West central Orange County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bevil Oaks,

or 7 miles northwest of Beaumont, and is nearly stationary.

Beaumont, Lumberton, Sour Lake, Bevil Oaks, Pine Forest and

Lakeview.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 856 and

849.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fayetteville to near Flatonia, moving south at

25 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Weimar.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...

SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

730 PM CDT...

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued. Please refer to

the new warning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY...

At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Newton, Stringtown and Jamestown.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Northeastern DeWitt County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Fayette County in south central Texas...

Lavaca County in south central Texas...

* At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Fayetteville to near Flatonia to near Gonzales,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...

Moulton around 740 PM CDT.

Hallettsville around 815 PM CDT.

Hochheim around 820 PM CDT.

Yoakum and Ezzell around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Komensky, Worthing, Swiss Alp, Henkhaus, Edgar, Dubina, Terryville,

Engle, Dilworth and Ammannsville.

Southeastern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas...

North central Liberty County in southeastern Texas...

Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas...

* At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Votaw, or 12 miles west of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph.

Romayor and Rye.

